Two Kerry designers have been nominated in the Irish Fashion Innovation Awards.

Tralee native Colin Horgan and Listowel woman Anna Guerin are among the six finalists in the Fashion Designer of the Year category.

They’re also in contention to win Designer of the Year 2020.

Colin Horgan’s work has been worn by pop superstars Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa, while Anna Guerin launched her luxury brand, the Dualist, in Dublin last year.

The award ceremony takes place on March 26th in Galway.