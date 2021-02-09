Two Kerry credit unions seeking to approve merger later this month

Two credit unions in Kerry are seeking to approve their merger later this month.

Cara Credit Union, with branches in Tralee, Castleisland and Killorglin, and Clanmaurice Credit Union, with branches in Ballyduff and Causeway, are asking their members to vote on a proposed merger.

Both credit unions have collaborated on several initiatives in recent years.

Cara Credit Union has its AGM on the 22nd of this month, while Clanmaurice Credit Union will hold its AGM on the 23rd – both are being held virtually and pre-registration is required before the 18th.

Both Pa Laide of Cara CU and Donal Scannell of Clanmaurice CU are asking members to vote in favour of the merger at the AGMs.