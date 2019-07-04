Two Kerry credit unions part of new venture with FEXCO

Two Kerry credit unions are part of a group that have joined forces with Fexco.

Metamo is a joint venture between 16 of Ireland’s largest credit unions and the Killorglin-based international financial services company.

Cara and Killarney Credit Unions are part of the group of credit unions representing 480,000 members in Metamo.

There are 77,000 members in Cara and Killarney credit unions.

Cara takes in Castleisland, Killorglin and Tralee; and Killarney Credit Union encompasses Killarney Park Road and Killarney Beech Road, Kenmare and Caherciveen.

The venture represents a €10 million investment in the credit union movement and will support the sector’s sustainability and improve efficiency.

It will provide a more complete and modern suite of financial products including enhanced lending capabilities.

Metamo is based in Kerry with offices in Dublin and the company is currently actively recruiting its senior management team.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe welcomed the collaboration within the sector that will support the continued viability and sustainability of the credit union sector.