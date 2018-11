Two Kerry craftspeople are to exhibit at Gifted – The Contemporary Craft and Design Fair.

The event attracts over 45,000 people to the RDS in Dublin between the 5th and 9th of December.

Award-winning ceramicist Mary Neeson of the Blue Pool Gallery, Killarney and Holden Leather Goods from Dingle will be among the over 500 designers, makers and artisan producers who will display their wares.