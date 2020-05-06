Two Kerry councillors say town parks should be made available to those over seventy

Two Kerry county councillors say town parks and outdoor sporting facilities should be made available to those over seventy.

Both Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley and Sinn Féin’s Cathal Foley are calling on the local authority to reopen closed parks during certain periods for those who’ve been cocooning in recent weeks.

Councillor Michael Foley says there are many of these facilities in every town and village in the county, which would be a great outlet for those aged over seventy.

Councillor Cathal Foley says that, during an online meeting of the Tralee MD this morning, he asked Kerry County Council to examine providing reserved times in the parks for those who have been isolating due to age or underlying medical conditions.