Two Kerry co-working spaces join new network

Two Kerry co-working spaces have joined a new network of facilities.

Happen comprises both public and private hubs in Clare, Limerick, and Tipperary, but also includes HQ Tralee and Listowel.

The creation of the network was prompted by the impact of COVID-19 on working environments, and the demand for a more collaborative form of remote working.

There’s a centralised online booking system at www.happenspace.ie for those wishing to avail of a desk or office in a Happen co-working space.

HQKerry’s co-owners, Tom O’Leary and Ken Tobin say collaboration is key, and joining the Happen network opens up their members and hubs to wider opportunities.