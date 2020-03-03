Two Kerry businesses named on latest Tax Defaulters list

Two Kerry businesses have been named on the latest Tax Defaulters list.

Revenue says 45 settlements were made between October and December nationally totalling almost €20 million.

Qasim Medics Limited, a medical locum service provider, of Crystal Fountain, Ballyseedy, Tralee, had to pay over €66,000 in tax, interest and penalties in a Revenue audit case for under-declaration of PAYE/PRSI/USC.

Aidan Kelly, a financial consultant, of Curraheen, Tralee, had to pay over €36,000 in tax, interest and penalties in a Revenue Investigation Case for under-declaration of Income Tax.