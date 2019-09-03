Two Kerry businesses finalists in Ireland’s Forecourt and Convenience Retailer awards

Two Kerry businesses have been announced as finalists in Ireland’s Forecourt and Convenience Retailer awards.

Corrib Oil Spar Express in Tralee is shortlisted in the Forecourt Category 3, Newcomer of the Year and Best Forecourt Faculties categories.

O’Shea’s Gala in Blennerville features in the Best Customer Service category.

Each award is independently judged through a series of shop visits and panel interviews with industry experts.

The awards ceremony will take place in Dublin on September 18th.