Two Kerry actors have been named in the Irish Times’ top 50 Irish actors of all time.

Killarney’s Jessie Buckley is at 38th, while Fossa man Michael Fassbender is at 7.

Peirce Brosnan, who has Kerry links, is in the top 15.

Maureen O’Hara was named as the top Irish actor of all time in today’s Irish Times.