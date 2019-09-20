Two All-Ireland wins at National Ploughing Championships for Kerry

Kerry has claimed two All-Ireland titles at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

On the final day of competition, Derek O’Driscoll won the Junior Conventional Plough Class by two points.

Daniel Burke claimed top honours in the 2 Furrow Conventional Junior Plough Class.

A record 297,000 people attended the three-day event at Fenagh, Co Carlow; ease of access to the new site and the good weather are among the factors for the success of the event, which is in its 88th year.

Eighteen competitors from Kerry took part in this year’s ploughing competitions.