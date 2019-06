Emergency services are dealing with a house fire in Tralee this afternoon.

Three units of Tralee fire brigade were tasked to the scene at Sunday’s Well housing estate just off the N69 road between Tralee and Abbeydorney shortly after 3.30pm.

It is believed that one house was completely gutted by the blaze with damage caused to a neighbouring house in the estate.

No injuries have been reported and Gardaí are investigating the incident to establish a cause.