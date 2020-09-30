Two government departments say they’ve no plans to use former Skellig Star Hotel

Two government departments say they’ve no plans to use the former Skellig Star Hotel.

The Department of Justice and the Department of Housing have confirmed they’ve no plans to use the former direct provision centre in Cahersiveen.

The departments revealed this when responding to a question from Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin.

The Kerry Fine Gael TD asked the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee what her plans are for the former direct provision centre.

She says that her department entered into a 12-month contract in March to use the former hotel as a temporary accommodation centre for international protection applicants.

Minister McEntee says the final transfer from the centre was completed earlier this month and the Department of Justice has no plans to utilise the premises going forward.

Deputy Brendan Griffin also sought information from the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien, to see if his department has any plans to use the property for social, voluntary or temporary accommodation.

The minister says it’s a matter for individual housing authorities to bring forward project proposals to the department for funding to deliver additional social housing stock under various initiatives.

No proposal has been submitted by Kerry County Council in relation to provision of social, voluntary or temporary homeless emergency accommodation at the Cahersiveen property.