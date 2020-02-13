Two gardaí deny assault charges arising from Tralee incident

Two gardaí are denying assault charges arising from an alleged incident in Tralee.

Garda John Burke, stationed in Tralee Garda Station, and Garda Anthony Daniel Pio Sugrue of Bishopstown Garda Station in Cork, are each facing a single charge of assault, following an alleged incident at Mitchels Road in 2018.

The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission, or GSOC, deals with and investigates complaints concerning the conduct and actions of gardaí countrywide.

It’s the complainant in this case.

It’s alleged the two gardaí each committed an assault on Zenel Isufi at Mitchels Road, Tralee on the 4th July, 2018.

The gardaí’s solicitor Padraig O’Connell has sought “a trial within a trial” on account of an alleged defect with the summons submitted.

He sought a date on which to hear the initial legal argument; this means a judge will have to decide whether or not to proceed to a trial, based on the admissibility of the original summons document.

Judge David Waters adjourned the matter until February 19th for mention, when a date will be set for the initial hearing.

Both gardaí were in court for the application.