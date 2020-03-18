Two Fishing Rods and a salmon landing net were left on the banks of the River Flesk on March 1st. If found please contact owner on 087 6125993
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Concerns raised about illegal dumping in Castleisland
A Kerry County Councillor has called on the local authority to crack down on illegal dumping on a roadway that passes by Castleisland Mart.Cllr...
Motorist caught by Kerry Gardaí travelling at 144 kmph
Gardai in Kerry have detected a motorist travelling at 144 kilometres an hour.It comes as the Kerry Garda Division has received new speed detection...
Council has no money to carry out repairs on ruins at Kerry’s graveyards
Kerry County Council has no money to spend on repairing ruins at graveyards in the county - despite the fact that many of them...
How Coronavirus will impact businesses and employees – March 16th, 2020
Ken Tobin, Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance, outlines the impacts to businesses during the current coronavirus situation and what people can do to...