Two elected in the first Kerry count

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae and Sinn Féin Councillor Pa Daly have been elected on the first count in Kerry.

11 candidates remain in the running for three seats including outgoing TDs Brendan Griffin, John Brassil and Danny Healy-Rae.

Based on tallies, Fianna Fáil Cllr Norma Foley is likely to take the final seat in the constituency with her party colleague John Brassil in danger of losing his seat.

However, transfers in upcoming counts will determine that.

The quota is 12,945.

The full results of the first count:

Michael Healy-Rae, Independent: 16,818

Pa Daly, Sinn Féin: 15,733

Brendan Griffin, Fine Gael: 10,296

Danny Healy-Rae, Independent: 8,663

Norma Foley, Fianna Fáil: 6,856

John Brassil, Fianna Fáil: 5,431

Cleo Murphy, Green Party: 4,122

Mike Kennelly, Fine Gael: 3,974

Norma Moriarty, Fianna Fáil: 3,767

Sonny Foran, Aontú: 1,109

John Bowler, Irish Freedom Party: 473

Ted Cronin, Independent: 391

Sean O’Leary, Independent: 33