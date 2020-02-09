Two elected in the first Kerry count

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae and Sinn Féin Councillor Pa Daly have been elected on the first count in Kerry.
11 candidates remain in the running for three seats including outgoing TDs Brendan Griffin, John Brassil and Danny Healy-Rae.
Based on tallies, Fianna Fáil Cllr Norma Foley is likely to take the final seat in the constituency with her party colleague John Brassil in danger of losing his seat.
However, transfers in upcoming counts will determine that.
The quota is 12,945.
The full results of the first count:
Michael Healy-Rae, Independent: 16,818
Pa Daly, Sinn Féin: 15,733
Brendan Griffin, Fine Gael: 10,296
Danny Healy-Rae, Independent: 8,663
Norma Foley, Fianna Fáil: 6,856
John Brassil, Fianna Fáil: 5,431
Cleo Murphy, Green Party: 4,122
Mike Kennelly, Fine Gael: 3,974
Norma Moriarty, Fianna Fáil: 3,767
Sonny Foran, Aontú: 1,109
John Bowler, Irish Freedom Party: 473
Ted Cronin, Independent: 391
Sean O’Leary, Independent: 33