Only two dogs put to sleep in Kerry Dog Pound in 2019

However, the Kerry County Council facility in Tralee recorded the highest number of greyhounds being surrendered in the country.

Kerry County Council employs one full time and three part time dog wardens.

Last year, the service recorded almost €300,000 income and nearly €250,000 in expenditure, giving a profit of around €50,000.

Kerry has the second highest level of dog licences in the country at 16,317, but that is down from 17,153 in 2018.

Under the Control of Dogs Act, 92 on-the-spot fines were issued but only thirty were paid; there were four prosecutions and one conviction.

16 incidents of worrying livestock were recorded in the county.

153 dogs were collected as strays and 111 were surrendered to Kerry’s Dog Pound; 76 were reclaimed, 143 rehomed, 43 transferred to dog welfare organisations.

Two dogs were euthanised; among the lowest number in the country.

However, 13 greyhounds were surrendered; the highest in the country; all of the dogs were transferred to animal welfare groups.