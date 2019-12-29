Two dogs in Kerry Dog Pound put to sleep in 2019



According to Kerry County Council, just two of the 254 dogs taken into its pound in 2019 were euthanised.

This compares to figures for 2018 released by the Department of Community Development which said that 125 dogs in Kerry were put to sleep for that year – the highest in the country.

Kerry County Council says the average length of time taken before a dog is rehomed is not recorded.

However, it says all stray animals are held at the pound for a minimum of five days in order to allow their owner reclaim their pet as set down in the Control of Dogs Act.