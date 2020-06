Two more COVID-19 patients have died and 22 people in the Republic have contracted the disease.

It brings the death toll in Ireland to 1,715.

25,374 people are now known to have been infected, with the Chief Medical Officer warning there could easily be a resurgence of the virus.

Commenting on today’s data, Dr Tony Holohan said “the return of widespread community transmission remains a very real risk”.

In Kerry, the number of confirmed cases has increased by one to 310.