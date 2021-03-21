Two COVID-19 related deaths and 769 cases reported this evening – six in Kerry

The Department of Health has reported two COVID-19 related deaths this evening, both of which occurred in March.

As of midnight last night, the Department had been notified of 769 new cases of the virus.

Six of these cases are in Kerry, which now has the fourth lowest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people with 52.8.

That figure nationally is 155.3.

As of Thursday of this week, 654,251 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

478,725 people have received their first dose, and 175,526 have received their second.