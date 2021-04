511 new covid 19 cases have been confirmed this evening and 2 more patients with the virus have died.

It brings the death toll from the pandemic so far to 4,715.

Figures for individual counties were not made available this evening.

As of March 31st, 865,460 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered.

619,003 of these are first doses, while almost 250,000 (246,457) people have received their second dose.