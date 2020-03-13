Two cousins receive suspended sentences for their part in “frightening fight” in Tralee

Two cousins have received suspended sentences for their part in a “frightening fight” in Tralee.

Stephen McCarthy of 4 O’Connell Avenue, Listowel and his cousin Robin, of 2 The Cottage, Killeen Road, Tralee had both pleaded guilty to two charges arising from a fight at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium in 2018.

Both men pleaded guilty to one count each of violent disorder, arising from an incident on the 26th May, 2018 near the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium, Brewery Road, Cloonalour, Tralee.

They also pleaded guilty to assaulting Arthur O’Brien, causing him harm, on the same date.

In mitigation, barrister Brian McInerney said his client – 19-year-old Robin McCarthy – had gotten out of control and it’s something he wanted to apologise for to the court, the public, staff at the stadium and gardaí.

Barrister Richard Liston, representing 18-year-old Stephen, said his client has matured considerably since the incident, has married and his expecting his first child.

He added Mr McCarthy acknowledged there was a background of alcohol and drug taking in the incident.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said the fight, which began in the stadium and spilled outside, was a very frightening incident for the patrons and the brave staff.

However, he took into account that the third party has absconded the jurisdiction while the two accused remained on and pleaded guilty.

Judge O’Donnell imposed a two-year fully suspended sentence on both men for violent disorder and a ten-month suspended sentence for the assault causing harm charge.