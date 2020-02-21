Two councillors reject criticism of plans to develop the Island of Geese

Two Tralee councillors have rejected criticism of plans to develop the Island of Geese.

Independent councillor Sam Locke and Labour’s Terry O’Brien were speaking after the local authority revealed its plans to develop the Tralee site.

It’s proposed to build an office block with a retail/restaurant/café unit, a large park, public realm area and a shallow amphitheatre in the 2.3-acre site.

Councillor Terry O’Brien says the area is different to the town centre and, therefore, he’s against placing more retail outlets there.

He denies the proposed development will only double-up on existing services.

Councillor Sam Locke says there has been some negative reaction to the proposals on social media, however, he thinks the public need to examine the plans further.

He believes it would be of benefit if the plans were put around the site perimeter while the period of public consultation is ongoing.

The Independent councillor claims most councillors would be supportive of including social housing in the development.