There are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in UHK.

The HSE’s COVID-19 Daily Operations Update shows that, as of 8pm yesterday, there were two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the hospital.

Yesterday, there had been no confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county for 28 consecutive days.

There is a two-day delay with the county figures reported every evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team, while the hospital figures are updated daily.