Two Castleisland councillors raise issue of moss and dirt on town’s main street

Two Castleisland councillors have raised the issue of moss and dirt on the town’s main street.

Independent councillors Charlie Farrelly and Jackie Healy-Rae both brought motions to the Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting about the level of street cleaning in Castleisland and surrounding villages.

Both councillors highlighted the cleaning schedule in Killarney town, with Councillor Farrelly saying cleaners are often on site at 6am with power washers there, in comparison to a tanker of water being emptied down Castleisland’s main street.

Councillor Healy-Rae said there’s moss growing through Castleisland and Currow, adding it’s something that wouldn’t happen in Killarney.