Two more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kerry

Twenty-four more people with COVID-19 have died in Ireland, bringing the death toll to 1,488.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 107 new confirmed cases; the total number nationally is now 23,242.

Data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, as of midnight Sunday, show that just over 3,000 (3,031) or 13% of all cases have been hospitalised, with 386 of those admitted to ICU.

57% of cases are female and 42% are male, with the average age of confirmed cases 49 years.

The number confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kerry has risen by two since yesterday to 305; this is 1.3% of all cases nationally.