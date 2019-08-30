Two cars set alight in Killarney estate

Gardai are investigating after two cars were set on fire in Killarney in the early hours.

Emergency services and the Gardai were alerted around 2.30 this morning to two cars at two different addresses, which had been damaged in Ballyspillane estate.

No-one was injured in the incident and no arrests have yet been made.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to come forward and contact them at Killarney Garda Station in confidence.

It’s understood the incident may be connected to an ongoing feud in the area.

Kerry County Councillor Donal Grady says the one of the fires was spreading towards a house before being brought under control: