Two candidates in running to become next Kerry IFA Chair

Two candidates are in the running to become the next Chair of Kerry IFA.

The successful candidate will replace Pat O’Driscoll from Valentia Island, who has held the position for the past four years.

At this week’s Kerry IFA AGM, it was announced that Kenny Jones from the Tralee IFA branch and Kenneth O’Connell from the Lixnaw branch are going forward for election to become the next Kerry IFA Chair.

An election will also take place to determine who will be the next Kerry IFA PRO; in the running are John O’Sullivan from the Currans branch and John Nolan of Abbeydorney.

Election packs are being posted to all branches in the county.

The closing date for the return of votes is Monday, March 15th at 12 noon, with the count also being held that day.

The AGM saw John Joe Fitzgerald from Feohanagh elected Kerry IFA Vice Chair and Mary Fleming of Anablaha was elected 2nd delegate for the county.

It was also announced that Karol Kissane from Ballylongford has been appointed as Regional Executive for Kerry and Cork.