Two brothers plead guilty to violent disorder in Tralee

Two brothers have pleaded guilty to violent disorder in Tralee.

Stephen McCarthy of 4 O’Connell Avenue, Listowel and his brother Robin, of 2 The Cottage, Killeen Road, Tralee both appeared in Tralee Circuit Court recently.

They pleaded guilty to one count each of violent disorder, arising from an incident on the 26th May, 2018 near the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium, Brewery Road, Cloonalour, Tralee.

They also pleaded guilty to assaulting Arthur O’Brien, causing him harm, on the same date.

Judge Tom O’Donnell remanded 18-year-old Stephen McCarthy in custody, while his 19-year-old brother Robin was remanded on continuing bail, until March 5th.