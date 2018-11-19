Two more arrests in Killarney CAB investigation

Two more people have been arrested as part of an investigation into money laundering in Killarney.

Last Thursday, three men in their thirties were taken in for questioning by the Criminal Assets Bureau and local gardaí in Killarney.

Two men were questioned in Killarney Garda Station, the third in Tralee – they were all later released without charge and files are being prepared by the Director of Public Prosecutions.





Gardai say two more arrests made in the Clondalkin area of Dublin today are directly linked to the operation.