Two 10 month old terrier pups are missing from Ballinard, Cordal, Castleisland

Two 10 month old terrier pups – a brother and a sister – are missing from Ballinard, Cordal, Castleisland since yesterday. female is a tan coloured jack russell and the male is wire haired, black in colour with brown markings and has long legs. Any information please phone 087 2954697 that’s 087 2954697

