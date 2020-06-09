Twelve Kerry water schemes in drought or near drought

Twelve water schemes in Kerry are in drought or at near drought stage.

From today householders are banned from using hosepipes to water the grass or wash their car; the measure is in place for six weeks following the driest May since 1850.

Irish Water says the Mid-Kerry water scheme is producing 30,000 extra litres of water per hour to meet demand.

It says that sustained periods of heavy rain over a number of weeks are needed to replenish reservoirs.

Ian O’Mahony from Irish Water is urging people to use as little water as possible while still following public health advice about hand washing.

He says if people want water in their taps in July and August, we need to conserve it now: