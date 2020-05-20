Tusla staff in Kerry continue to provide essential frontline services

Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, says their staff in Kerry have continued to provide essential frontline services in recent weeks.

Area Manager for Kerry, Breda Lynch, says staff have been working to ensure the continuity of supports and services, while balancing the needs and best interests of the child with public health advice.

Across the county, Tusla have been working with local partners including the HSE, gardaí, local authorities, and schools.

They’ve also been engaging with community partners such as Family Resource Centres, Direct Provision Centres, and the Kerry Children and Young Person’s Services Committees, to ensure they’re supporting the most vulnerable in society.

Anyone with a concern about a child’s safety or welfare should contact the Kerry local duty social work office on 066 718 4501.