TUI says management hasn’t delivered on Munster Technological University commitments

The Chair of the Teachers Union of Ireland branch at IT Tralee says they are not opposed to the proposed Munster Technological University but it needs to be done correctly.

Members of the TUI are protesting today and tomorrow at IT Tralee and Cork Institute of Technology on the arrival of the international advisory panel as they begin their assessment of whether the MTU should go ahead.

The union is unhappy with consultation and negotiation with management about how the university will be structured after the merger.





The union will meet the international advisory panel to outline their concerns next week.

Ursula Barrett, chair of TUI branch at IT Tralee says management hasn’t delivered on commitments made in the memorandum of understanding: