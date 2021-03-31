Tuesday Night Greyhound Results

Tim Gilbourne from Kilmeedy Co Limerick won the opening race with “Gulleen Elusive”. Striking the front at the first bend he went on to beat Manhattan Lilly by 7 ½ lengths in 29.74 at a price of 10/3.

“Tokenfire James” for Seamus Cooper of Rathmore won race 2 in a trap to line victory. He held on from the fast finishing “Rosmult Blitz” by a head in 29.74 at a price of 3/1.

A quick double for Tim Gilbourne in race 3 with “Gulleen Rodger”. He just got up on the line to beaat “Milridge Tip” by a head in 29.39 at a price of 4/1.

“Cloghur Abagail” for Andrew and Patrick Scanlon of Ballymacelligott won race 4. Hitting the front at the first bend she went on to beat “Whistling Rover” by 3 lengths in 29.39 at a price of 4/1.

Chris Houlihan of Ballyduff won race 5 with “Cashen Tatyana”. In a tightly bunched race Tatyana prevailed by one and a half lenghts over “Millridge Lexi” in 29.12 at a price of 4/1.

Tom Regan from Ardfert provided the fastest winner of the night with “Baltovin Jack”. Trapping in front he was an all the way winner over Scart Bullet in 28.77 by five and a half lengths at a price of 6/1.

David Murphy of Abbeyfeale won race 7 with “Take No Chances”. Coming in as a reserve he was a trap to line winner over Upward Rocco by 3 lengths in 29.36 at a price of 5/2 fav.

Jayne Donlon of Listowel won race 8 with “Lissycasey Ron”. He produced a trap to line winning performance to beat Matties queen by three and a half lengths in 29.15 at a price of 5/1.

“Daisys Nidge” jointly owned by Tracy Carroll and William Keane of Lisselton won race 9. She just hung on by a neck from Lakota Breeze in 29.39 at a price of 4/1.

Race 10 provided another tight finish when Ballyegan Nidge owned by Seamus Kelly of Lisselton hung on to beat Cashen Precious by a head in 29.01 at a price of 6/1.

Ardrahan Tigo jointly owned by Dan Nolan and Billy Cashman of Ardfert beat Rocket News by 1 length in 18.24 over the sprint distance in race 11.

The final race went to South Kerry when the Paudie and Cian o Shea of Caherciveen owned Beginish Ducksie was a 7 length victor over Venice in 29.23.

We are back racing on Fri night with a 12 race program featuring the 4 second round heats of the John and Mary Killeacle Dowling memorial A1 570 yards stake with first race at 7pm.