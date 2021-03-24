Tuesday Night Greyhound Results

There was a 12 race program last night at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium.

Gerard Dowling from Listowel won the openign race with Curious Vic. COming with a late suge e got up to beat the early paced Schemozzle by half a length in 29.45 at a ptrice of 3/1.

Another strong finish provided the winner of race 2. Johns Gamble owned by Billy Keogh of Tournafulla just got up near the line to beat Seomra Dazzler by 3/4 of a length in 29.33 at a price of 7/4 favourite.

Michael Costello from Tralee won ace 3 with Mileheight Dave. Hittign the front at the 3rd bend he went on the beat Emilys Buttercup by one and a lhal lengths in 29.22 at a price of 3/1.

Northberry Star or Frank Flavin of Listowel was a most impressive winner of race 4. Coming from the rear of the field he just prevailed on the line by a head to beat Steeple Road Lass in 29.45 at a price of 3/1.

Nora Kelly from Tralee won race 5 with Manhattan Lily. Leading from traprise she beat the fast finishing Daleroad Kid by two and a half lengths in 29.69 at a handsome price of 14/1.

Saleen Zoe for Christine O’Connor of Tarbert was our fastest winner of the night in 28.74. Exploding form traps she was always in command beating Lone Control by 4 lengths at a price of 4/1.

Knocktoo Maid made it back to back wins in Race 7 for Tralee owner David Quirke. Hitting the front at the 3rd bend, he beat Kitty Crazy by 2 lengths in 29.36 at a price of 9/4 favourite.

Deridre Wren from Tarbert won race8 with Paws for Dell. Breaking in front he led all the way to beat Misty Handwell by 2 lengths in 29.16 at a price of 2/1 favourite.

David Fleming from Gneeveguilla took race 9 with Exit Ruby. Hitting the front at the first bend, she held off all challengers to beat Moybella Pixie by half a lenght in 29.27 at a price of 3/1.

Patrick Ferriter from Annascaul won race 10 with Annascaul Blackie. Enjoying a clear run he beat Bernal Egan by one and a half lengths in 29.21 at a price of 9/2.

David Carroll from Ballyduff won race 11 with Kilmore Gold. He beat Boher Fagan by 4 lengths in 30.01

Mary and John Kenny from Lixnaw provided the winner of the final race with Cappatigue. He was a two length winner over Ballymac Aurora in 18.21 for the 325 yards distance.

Racing again at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium this Friday night featuring the eight first round heats of the John and Mary Killeacle Dowling Memorial A1 570.