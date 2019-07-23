Tuesday Morning Sports Update

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t face criminal charges following an allegation of sexual assault.

The Juventus forward was alleged to have raped Kathryn Mayorga at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009. Mayorga and Ronaldo reached a financial settlement over the alleged incident a decade ago.

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office in Nevada say they cannot prove the case beyond reasonable doubt so no charges will be forthcoming.

+++

There could be more trouble ahead for Newcastle,

Sheffield Wednesday have reported Newcastle to the Premier League over the appointment of Steve Bruce as manager.

Bruce resigned as Wednesday manager last week – before taking over at Newcastle on a three-year contract.

Bruce also took coaches Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence with him to St James’ Park.

The Premier League will now investigate.

+++

David de Gea says he’s keen to become Manchester United’s captain after agreeing to commit his long-term future to the club.

The goalkeeper, whose current deal runs out at the end of the coming season, will sign a new six-year contract at Old Trafford.

Racing

Ballinrobe is today’s homecard.

The most valuable contest of the seven-races is the John Mulhern Handicap Hurdle at 8 o’cock, which could offer clues to next week’s Galway festival.

Former Galway winner “Ballyegan Hero”, who won the €100,000 Galway Shopping Centre Handicap Hurdle in 2017 for John Joe Walsh, has been somewhat out of sorts recently but a positive showing at the County Mayo venue today could get him back on track.

Racing in Ballinrobe starts at 6 with the going good.

Cross-channel

Musselburgh is off at 2 with the going good

Wolverhampton starts at 2.15 with the going standard

Chelmsford gets underway this evening at 5.20 with the going standard

Southwell starts at 5.40 with the going good

Golf

Clara will welcome home its Open Champion this evening.

Shane Lowry will return to his home town with the Claret Jug following his victory at Portrush on Sunday.

Just like Andrew Morrissey with an Easter egg, Lowry slept with the Claret Jug alongside him last night… just to make sure it was kept safe!

Next Sport after news at 11