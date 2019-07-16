Tuesday Morning Sports Update

The Premier League have added the head-to-head record to the methods they will use to split sides level on points next season.

It’s in an effort to avoid the need for a play-off.

How teams did when they played each other will be used when teams are level on points, goal difference and goals scored.

Everton last night confirmed the signing of Fabian Delph from champions Manchester City.

The versatile 29-year old has penned a 3-year contract at the Goodison Park club.

CYCLING

The peloton will enjoy their first rest day of the Tour de France today.

Dan Martin crept inside the top-10 on general classification following yesterday’s 10th stage.

The Irish rider is 2-minutes 9-seconds down on yellow jersey-wearer, Julian Alaphilippe.