Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

World of Tiles 16 Division 1
Tralee Dynamos 1-3 Camp Juniors

U13 Girls Division 1
Killarney Celtic Green 7-0 MEK Galaxy

Tucker Kelly 16’s Cup
Listowel Celtic 2-6 Killorglin

Tucker Kelly 16’s Shield
Killorglin B 0-2 MEK Galaxy

