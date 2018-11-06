Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results

12’s Girls Premier
Killarney Celtic Green 3-1 MEK Starz
Killarney Celtic White 7-0 MEK Kickerz
Ireland Home After Best Ever Amputee World Cup Performance
Ireland have returned home after their highest ever finish at an Amputee World Cup.A 4-1 win over Italy saw Kerry’s Eanna Durham and his...
Kerry Celebrations As Cross Counter Wins Melbourne Cup
There were celebrations in Kerry this morning as Cross Counter won the Lexus Melbourne Cup.The horse’s assistant trainer is Moyvane’s Marie Murphy, niece of...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYRob Kearney is only rated as 50-50 for Saturday's test with Argentina at the Aviva.The full-back is still receiving treatment for a...
The System which Aims to Reduce Rejection of Council Houses – November 6th, 2018
Cllr Toireasa Ferris is rejecting Kerry County Council’s contention it would cost too much money to switch to a choice based letting system. She...
Human Resources | November
Caroline McEnery from the HR suite discusses workplace stress
The Kerry connection to this year’s X Factor
X Factor Contestant Brendan Murray, from Galway, mother is from Ballyheigue. We spoke to Juleanne on the show today about how her son has...