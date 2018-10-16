Denny Division 1A
Strand Road Fc 3 Rattoo Rovers 4
Darran O’Sullivan Retires From Inter County Football
Darran O'Sullivan has today retired from Inter County Football.He's the latest Kerry player to step away since the end of the Championship season.Darran has...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERMartin O'Neill insists lessons have been learned from last month's 4-1 defeat to Wales in Cardiff.The Boys in Green face the same opposition...
Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Division 1A Strand Road Fc 3 Rattoo Rovers 4
New Trustees to Visit Kerry Animal Charity AHAR – October 15th, 2018
Four trustees have been appointed to the board of a Kerry charity at the request of the Charities Regulator. David Hall, Paul Nolan,...
Show Your Support for Seán – October 15th, 2018
A protest is being organised outside the Greek Embassy in Dublin next Saturday, October 20th, over the detention of Kerryman Seán Binder and other...
The Rising Cost of Diesel and Petrol – October 15th, 2018
Eddie Cunningham, motoring correspondent with the Irish Independent, spoke to Jerry about the rise in prices at the pumps.