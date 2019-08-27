Tuesday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

By
radiokerrysport
-

RESULTS

East Kerry Championship U14

Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney

Rathmore 5.18
Kilcummin 3.06

Currow 2.11
Firies 5.15

Fossa 5.09
Killarney Legion 5.19

Spa 5.20
Gneeveguilla 0.09

===

Round 4 of ‘The Kellihers Toyota Tralee U12s Central Region’ football competition

Division 1A
An Ghaeltacht 4-06 Austin Stacks 3-11
Division 1B
An Ghaeltacht 1-04 Austin Stacks 5-11
Division 3A
Na Gaeil 3-09 Ardfert 3-07
Division 3B
Na Gaeil 5-16 Ardfert 5-09
Division 4
Annascaul/Lispole 5-22 Castleisland Desmonds 2-03
Dingle 5-21. Keel 1-01

===

North Kerry Ladeis Terry’s Butchers Oakpark

Under 14
Division 2 ; Listowel Emmetts 2-03 v Castleisland Desmonds 6-09

Na Gaeil 4-06 v Corca Dhuibhne 1-09

Division 3 ; Duagh 5-00 v Beale/Ballyduff 4-12

Division 5 ; Ballymac Gold 6-12 v Abbeydorney Lioness 1-12

Dillions Waste And Recycling

Division 1 ; Finuge/St Senans 2-13 v Austin Stacks 3-15

FIXTURES

Minor Football Championship 2019 Final

East Kerry V St Brendan’s Board 19:00, Ref: Tom Mc Carthy

Austin Stack Park, Tralee

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR