Tuesday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

Results

East Region Div 1 final U14 League
Kilcummin 5.15
Dr Crokes 4. 13

Round 2 of ‘The Kellihers Toyota Tralee U12s Central Region’ football competition

Division 3A
Milltown/Castlemaine A 3-10 Na Gaeil A 5-15

Division 3B
Milltown/Castlemaine B 5-08 Na Gaeil B 5-15

Division 4
Dingle 5-10 Kerins O’Rahilly’s 5-15

North Kerry Ladies Terry’s Butcher’s Oakpark

Under 14

Division 2 ; Listowel Emmetts 9-04 v Corca Dhuibhne 2-04

Division 3 ; Moyvane 6-09 v Duagh 7-02

Fixtures

Minor Football Championship 2019 Qtr Finals
Venue: Kenmare, (Qtr Final), Kenmare District Board V St Brendan’s Board 18:30, Ref: John Dineen
Venue: Bishop Moynihan/Tim Lenihan Park (Rathmore), (Qtr Final), Rathmore V Laune Rangers 18:30, Ref: Peter Curtin
Venue: Beaufort, (Qtr Final), Mid Kerry Board V East Kerry 18:30, Ref: Michael Hennessy
Venue: Connolly Park ( Austin Stacks), (Qtr Final), Austin Stacks V West Kerry Board 18:30, Ref: Brian Fleming

Trophy World U15 Ladies County Championship Finals

U15 B
Beaufort -v- Dr Crokes

U15 C
Miltown/Listry -v- Scartaglen

Throw in for both games is 7pm. Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence

North Kerry Under 15 Hurling Championship

Tuesday, 13 August @ 6.30p.m.

Crotta v Kilmoyley @ Dromakee

