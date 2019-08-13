Tuesday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

Results
East Region Div 1 final U14 League
Kilcummin 5.15
Dr Crokes 4. 13
Round 2 of ‘The Kellihers Toyota Tralee U12s Central Region’ football competition
Division 3A
Milltown/Castlemaine A 3-10 Na Gaeil A 5-15
Division 3B
Milltown/Castlemaine B 5-08 Na Gaeil B 5-15
Division 4
Dingle 5-10 Kerins O’Rahilly’s 5-15
North Kerry Ladies Terry’s Butcher’s Oakpark
Under 14
Division 2 ; Listowel Emmetts 9-04 v Corca Dhuibhne 2-04
Division 3 ; Moyvane 6-09 v Duagh 7-02
Fixtures
Minor Football Championship 2019 Qtr Finals
Venue: Kenmare, (Qtr Final), Kenmare District Board V St Brendan’s Board 18:30, Ref: John Dineen
Venue: Bishop Moynihan/Tim Lenihan Park (Rathmore), (Qtr Final), Rathmore V Laune Rangers 18:30, Ref: Peter Curtin
Venue: Beaufort, (Qtr Final), Mid Kerry Board V East Kerry 18:30, Ref: Michael Hennessy
Venue: Connolly Park ( Austin Stacks), (Qtr Final), Austin Stacks V West Kerry Board 18:30, Ref: Brian Fleming
—
Trophy World U15 Ladies County Championship Finals
U15 B
Beaufort -v- Dr Crokes
U15 C
Miltown/Listry -v- Scartaglen
Throw in for both games is 7pm. Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence
—
North Kerry Under 15 Hurling Championship
Tuesday, 13 August @ 6.30p.m.
Crotta v Kilmoyley @ Dromakee
—