Tuesday Local GAA Results & Fixtures

Kerry LGFA Results
Co. Minor League Division 5 (B)
BealeBallyduff 5-08 -v- CastlegregoryDingle 3-12
Mary Jo Curran
Clounmacon 2-05 -v- Laune Rangers 1-11
Corca Dhuibhne 4-19 -v- Castleisland Desmonds 3-07
MiltownListry 2-05 -v- Na Gaeil 7-11
Trophy World U13 C Championship
Moyvane 4-05 – Firies 3-18
Mens Underage
Keanes SuperValu Minor Hurling Division 1B
Crotta 1 – 15 Lixnaw 3 – 8
St. Brendan’s defeated Tralee Parnell’s
Ballyheigue 2 – 13 Kilmoyley/Causeway 1 – 14
U14 East Region Leagues sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney.
Rathmore 2.08 – Listry-Keel 5.12
Firies 1.09 – Dr Crokes 4.18
Currow 2.07 – Gneeveguilla 5.17
South Kerry Under 14 League
Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 5.22 Reenard/St. Marys 5.6
Semi-Finals of the Kellihers Toyota Tralee U14 Central Region football competition reached the semi- final
Div. 1 Semi Final
Austin Stacks 5-20 Churchill 3-06
Laune Rangers 5-16 Ardfert 3-10
Div. 2 Semi Final
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 5-16 Castlegregory 3-11
Div. 3 Back-game.
Kerins O’Rahillys 5-18 Na Gaeil 4-18
Div. 4 Semi Final.
Laune Rangers 2-16 Ballymacelligott 3-03
North Kerry Bord N’Óige U14s in association with McElligott Oil, Asdee
Division 1
Duagh 5-25 – Knock/Brosna 3-5
Ballyduff drew with Listowel Emmets 5-9 apiece
Division 2
Finuge 5-11 – Beale 2-14
Moyvane 5-24 – Bally/Asdee/Clounmacon 5-3
TUESDAY 23/7/2019 FIXTURES
Intermediate Hurling Championship 2019
Venue: Páirc Naomh Erc, Kilmoyley G.A.A. V Kenmare Shamrocks 19:30, Ref: Michael Hennessy
Venue: Ballyduff, Ladys Walk V Tralee Parnells 19:45, Ref: Tom Godley
Venue: Kilgarvan, (1), Kilgarvan V Causeway 20:00, Ref: John Ross
Dr. Crokes got a bye to the semi-final.
Junior Football League Group 2
Venue: Ballydonoghue, (Round 3), Ballydonoghue V John Mitchel’s 19:30, Ref: Thomas Sullivan
East kerry junior Championship O’ Sullivan cup sponsored by killarney Carpet & Furniture centre
Quarter Finals – Tuesday 23rd July at 7:30pm
Rathmore V Fossa
Currow V Glenflesk
Spa V Killarney Legion
East Kerry Bill Tangney Cup 2019
Quarter Finals – Tuesday 23rd July at 7:30pm
First Team Named are at home & Extra Time if necessary, in all above games
Dr. Crokes V Gneeveguilla
East Region Minor League Division 1. sponsored by Talter Jack pub & restaurant Accommodation Killarney
Firies v Rathmore at 7.30 Tuesday 23rd july
Kellihers Toyota Tralee U14 Central Region’ Football Div. 2 semi-final
Castleisland Desmonds play Milltown/Castlemaine, throw in 6.30 in John Mitchels pitch.
South Kerry Under 14 League
Waterville/Dromid Pearses v Valentia, Throw-In @ 6.30pm at Dromid
South Kerry Under 11 Go Games
Throw-In @ 7.30pm
Group A
At Foilmore; Foilmore v Sneem/Derrynane
At Cahersiveen; St. Marys v Waterville
At Dromid; Dromid Pearses v Templenoe
Group B
At Portmagee; Skellig Rangers v Valentia
At Ballinskelligs; St. Michaels v Reenard
U14 East Region Leagues sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Fossa V Kilgarvan Tuosist 7pm