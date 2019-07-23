Tuesday Local GAA Results & Fixtures

Kerry LGFA Results

Co. Minor League Division 5 (B)

BealeBallyduff 5-08 -v- CastlegregoryDingle 3-12

Mary Jo Curran

Clounmacon 2-05 -v- Laune Rangers 1-11

Corca Dhuibhne 4-19 -v- Castleisland Desmonds 3-07

MiltownListry 2-05 -v- Na Gaeil 7-11

Trophy World U13 C Championship

Moyvane 4-05 – Firies 3-18

Mens Underage

Keanes SuperValu Minor Hurling Division 1B

Crotta 1 – 15 Lixnaw 3 – 8

St. Brendan’s defeated Tralee Parnell’s

Ballyheigue 2 – 13 Kilmoyley/Causeway 1 – 14

U14 East Region Leagues sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney.

Rathmore 2.08 – Listry-Keel 5.12

Firies 1.09 – Dr Crokes 4.18

Currow 2.07 – Gneeveguilla 5.17

South Kerry Under 14 League

Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 5.22 Reenard/St. Marys 5.6

Semi-Finals of the Kellihers Toyota Tralee U14 Central Region football competition reached the semi- final

Div. 1 Semi Final

Austin Stacks 5-20 Churchill 3-06

Laune Rangers 5-16 Ardfert 3-10

Div. 2 Semi Final

Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 5-16 Castlegregory 3-11

Div. 3 Back-game.

Kerins O’Rahillys 5-18 Na Gaeil 4-18

Div. 4 Semi Final.

Laune Rangers 2-16 Ballymacelligott 3-03

North Kerry Bord N’Óige U14s in association with McElligott Oil, Asdee

Division 1

Duagh 5-25 – Knock/Brosna 3-5

Ballyduff drew with Listowel Emmets 5-9 apiece

Division 2

Finuge 5-11 – Beale 2-14

Moyvane 5-24 – Bally/Asdee/Clounmacon 5-3

TUESDAY 23/7/2019 FIXTURES

Intermediate Hurling Championship 2019

Venue: Páirc Naomh Erc, Kilmoyley G.A.A. V Kenmare Shamrocks 19:30, Ref: Michael Hennessy

Venue: Ballyduff, Ladys Walk V Tralee Parnells 19:45, Ref: Tom Godley

Venue: Kilgarvan, (1), Kilgarvan V Causeway 20:00, Ref: John Ross

Dr. Crokes got a bye to the semi-final.

Junior Football League Group 2

Venue: Ballydonoghue, (Round 3), Ballydonoghue V John Mitchel’s 19:30, Ref: Thomas Sullivan

East kerry junior Championship O’ Sullivan cup sponsored by killarney Carpet & Furniture centre

Quarter Finals – Tuesday 23rd July at 7:30pm

Rathmore V Fossa

Currow V Glenflesk

Spa V Killarney Legion

East Kerry Bill Tangney Cup 2019

Quarter Finals – Tuesday 23rd July at 7:30pm

First Team Named are at home & Extra Time if necessary, in all above games

Dr. Crokes V Gneeveguilla

East Region Minor League Division 1. sponsored by Talter Jack pub & restaurant Accommodation Killarney

Firies v Rathmore at 7.30 Tuesday 23rd july

Kellihers Toyota Tralee U14 Central Region’ Football Div. 2 semi-final

Castleisland Desmonds play Milltown/Castlemaine, throw in 6.30 in John Mitchels pitch.

South Kerry Under 14 League

Waterville/Dromid Pearses v Valentia, Throw-In @ 6.30pm at Dromid

South Kerry Under 11 Go Games

Throw-In @ 7.30pm

Group A

At Foilmore; Foilmore v Sneem/Derrynane

At Cahersiveen; St. Marys v Waterville

At Dromid; Dromid Pearses v Templenoe

Group B

At Portmagee; Skellig Rangers v Valentia

At Ballinskelligs; St. Michaels v Reenard

U14 East Region Leagues sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney

Fossa V Kilgarvan Tuosist 7pm