Tuesday Local GAA Results & Fixtures

North Kerry Bord na Óige U14 league in association with McElligott Oil Asdee
Div 1
Ballyduff 1-14 Duagh 1-11
Div 2
Ballydonoghue Ballybunion asdee clounmacon 4-18 St Senans 5-4
Moyvane 5-14 Beale 1-4

South Kerry Under 14 League
Valentia 4.11 Reenard/St. Marys 3.12

East Region Coiste na nÓg U14 sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Listry-Keel 5.30 Firies 2.02

Beaufort 2.04 – Rathmore 4.18

Kilgarvan Tuosist 5.13 Currow 4.02

Killarney Legion 5.20 Fossa 4.03

The final round of the Kellihers Toyota Tralee U14 Central Region football league
Division 1
Ardfert 1-12 Austin Stacks 5-08
Division 2
Castlegregory 5-14 An Ghaeltacht. 5-12
Division 3
Annascaul/Lispole 4-17 Kerins O’Rahillys 3-06
Division 4
Laune Rangers B 5-22 Ballymacelligott B 1-05
Milltown/Castlemaine B 2-08 Austin Stacks B 3-11

FIXTURES

GAA

East Kerry Junior Championship O’Sullivan cup  2019 sponsored by Killarney Carpet & Furniture centre

First Round Tuesday 16th July at 7:30pm

Currow V Firies

Killarney Legion V Gneeveguilla

Dr. Crokes V Spa

Scartaglen V Rathmore

Cordal V Fossa

First Team Named is at home

and Extra Time if necessary in all above games

 

 

