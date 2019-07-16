Tuesday Local GAA Results & Fixtures

North Kerry Bord na Óige U14 league in association with McElligott Oil Asdee
Div 1
Ballyduff 1-14 Duagh 1-11
Div 2
Ballydonoghue Ballybunion asdee clounmacon 4-18 St Senans 5-4
Moyvane 5-14 Beale 1-4
South Kerry Under 14 League
Valentia 4.11 Reenard/St. Marys 3.12
East Region Coiste na nÓg U14 sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Listry-Keel 5.30 Firies 2.02
Beaufort 2.04 – Rathmore 4.18
Kilgarvan Tuosist 5.13 Currow 4.02
Killarney Legion 5.20 Fossa 4.03
The final round of the Kellihers Toyota Tralee U14 Central Region football league
Division 1
Ardfert 1-12 Austin Stacks 5-08
Division 2
Castlegregory 5-14 An Ghaeltacht. 5-12
Division 3
Annascaul/Lispole 4-17 Kerins O’Rahillys 3-06
Division 4
Laune Rangers B 5-22 Ballymacelligott B 1-05
Milltown/Castlemaine B 2-08 Austin Stacks B 3-11
FIXTURES
GAA
East Kerry Junior Championship O’Sullivan cup 2019 sponsored by Killarney Carpet & Furniture centre
First Round Tuesday 16th July at 7:30pm
Currow V Firies
Killarney Legion V Gneeveguilla
Dr. Crokes V Spa
Scartaglen V Rathmore
Cordal V Fossa
First Team Named is at home
and Extra Time if necessary in all above games