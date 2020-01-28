Tuesday Local GAA News & Results

Munster 40×20 Silver Masters B Handball

Singles Semi-Finals

Brian McEvoy lost to Aidan Moloney, Clare 21-14 21-11

Mike Scanlon lost to John Penny, Limerick 21-10 21-14

There’s a delegate meeting of the East Kerry Board tonight in the Killarney Heights Hotel at 9.

All delegates are requested to attend.



The 3rd Round of the Lee Strand West Kerry League will take place this coming weekend.

The game between Dingle and Castlegregory, in Dingle at 2 on Sunday, will also be the 2019 Final.

An Ghaeltacht entertain Lispole, also at 2 on Sunday.