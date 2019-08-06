Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures/Results

RESULTS
Co. Minor Hurling Championship
Round 1
Lixnaw 3-12 -vs- 1-15 Ballyheigue
East Region Coiste na nÓg, sponsored by MD O’Shea Killarney,
Division 3 Final
Kenmare Shamrocks 4-18 -vs 5-12 Rathmore
Division 5 Final
Currow 5-10 -vs 4-6 Fossa
Credit Union Junior Football League Group 6 Semi-Final
Cordal 1-13 -vs 1-7 Duagh
Kellihers Toyota Tralee U12s Central Region
Division 1A
Ballymacelligott A 5-6 -vs- 1-7 Austin Stacks A
Division 1B
Austin Stacks B 5-8 -vs 3-5 Ballymacelligott B
Division 2A
John Mitchels A 5-15 -vs 5-6 Churchill A
Division 2B
John Mitchels B 4-4 -vs 1-11 Churchill B
Division 4
Dingle 3-11 -vs 2-8 Castleisland Desmonds
Kerins O’Rahilly’s 5-13 -vs- 3-11 Annascaul/Lispole
South Kerry U-14 League Semi-Final
St. Michaels/Foilmore 5-15 -vs- 1-7 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe
Trophy World U15 Ladies Championship Quarter-Final
Glenflesk 9-10 -vs- 2-5 Dingle/Annascaul
FIXTURES
U21 Football Championship
All games throw-in at 7
South Kerry District Board V St.Kierans GAA Club in Caherciveen
Austin Stacks V Gneeveguilla in Connolly Park (Austin Stacks)
East Kerry V Mid Kerry Board in Fossa
West Kerry Board V Dr Crokes in Paddy Kennedy Park (Annascaul)
Kerins O’Rahilly’s V St Brendan’s Board in Strand Road (Kerins O’Rahillys)
Laune Rangers V Shannon Rangers in JP O’Sullivan Park (Laune Rangers)
Minor Football League
Division 3
Ardfert Football Club V Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe at 7:30 in Ardfert
Junior Football League
Group 5 (Round 5)
Castleisland Desmonds V Clounmacon at 7:30 in Castleisland Desmonds
Intermediate Hurling Championship
Kilgarvan V Tralee Parnells at 7 in Lewis Road (Dr. Crokes)
Trophy World U15 Ladies Championship Quarter-Final
Churchill V Kerins O’Rahilly’s at 7:30
Mary Jo Curran Cup
Cromane V Kilcummin at 7:15 in Glenbeigh