Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures/Results

RESULTS

Co. Minor Hurling Championship

Round 1

Lixnaw 3-12 -vs- 1-15 Ballyheigue

East Region Coiste na nÓg, sponsored by MD O’Shea Killarney,

Division 3 Final

Kenmare Shamrocks 4-18 -vs 5-12 Rathmore

Division 5 Final

Currow 5-10 -vs 4-6 Fossa

Credit Union Junior Football League Group 6 Semi-Final

Cordal 1-13 -vs 1-7 Duagh

Kellihers Toyota Tralee U12s Central Region

Division 1A

Ballymacelligott A 5-6 -vs- 1-7 Austin Stacks A

Division 1B

Austin Stacks B 5-8 -vs 3-5 Ballymacelligott B

Division 2A

John Mitchels A 5-15 -vs 5-6 Churchill A

Division 2B

John Mitchels B 4-4 -vs 1-11 Churchill B

Division 4

Dingle 3-11 -vs 2-8 Castleisland Desmonds

Kerins O’Rahilly’s 5-13 -vs- 3-11 Annascaul/Lispole

South Kerry U-14 League Semi-Final

St. Michaels/Foilmore 5-15 -vs- 1-7 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe

Trophy World U15 Ladies Championship Quarter-Final

Glenflesk 9-10 -vs- 2-5 Dingle/Annascaul

FIXTURES

U21 Football Championship

All games throw-in at 7

South Kerry District Board V St.Kierans GAA Club in Caherciveen

Austin Stacks V Gneeveguilla in Connolly Park (Austin Stacks)

East Kerry V Mid Kerry Board in Fossa

West Kerry Board V Dr Crokes in Paddy Kennedy Park (Annascaul)

Kerins O’Rahilly’s V St Brendan’s Board in Strand Road (Kerins O’Rahillys)

Laune Rangers V Shannon Rangers in JP O’Sullivan Park (Laune Rangers)

Minor Football League

Division 3

Ardfert Football Club V Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe at 7:30 in Ardfert

Junior Football League

Group 5 (Round 5)

Castleisland Desmonds V Clounmacon at 7:30 in Castleisland Desmonds

Intermediate Hurling Championship

Kilgarvan V Tralee Parnells at 7 in Lewis Road (Dr. Crokes)

Trophy World U15 Ladies Championship Quarter-Final

Churchill V Kerins O’Rahilly’s at 7:30

Mary Jo Curran Cup

Cromane V Kilcummin at 7:15 in Glenbeigh