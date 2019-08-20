Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures/Results

RESULTS
Randles Brothers Co. Intermediate Ladies Championship Quarter-Final
Inbhear Scéine Gaels 1-13 -v- 1-11 Scartaglen
The Kellihers Toyota Tralee U12s Central Region Football
Division 1A
Austin Stacks 2-15 -v- 3-06 An Ghaeltacht
Division 1B
Austin Stacks 5-11 -v- 1-06 An Ghaeltacht
Division 2A
Laune Rangers 5-06 -v- 3-14 Churchill
Division 2B
Laune Rangers 5-13 -v- 3-14 Churchill
Division 3A
Milltown/Castlemaine 5-16 -v- 3-14 Ardfert
Division 3B
Milltown/Castlemaine 2-10 -v- 1-07 Ardfert
Division 4
Castleisland Desmonds 2-08 -v- 1-07 Kerins O’Rahilly’s
FIXTURES
Minor Football Championship 2019 Semi Finals
Both games throw-in at 6:30
East Kerry -v- Austin Stacks in Castleisland
Rathmore -v- St Brendan’s Board in Fitzgerald Stadium