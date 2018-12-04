Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures, Results & News

Munster Colleges GAA

U 19 E Hurling Semi-Final

At Mannix College Charleville

12:30

Tralee CBS v Mount Sion CBS

Electric Ireland HE GAA Fresher Football Division 2 League FINAL

ITT v DCU @ Moyne-Templetuohy, Tipperary

7.00

Moyvane is the venue for the North Kerry Bernard O Callaghan Memorial Senior Football Championship Final, sponsored by McMunn’s Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion.





It’s between 3 in a row seeking Ballydonoghue and St.Senans, who are bidding for a first ever title.

The game is on at 2.30 on Sunday and will be live on Radio Kerry thanks to The Thatch Bar and Restaurant, Lisselton, serving delicious bar food all weeken.

The Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Minor Football Championship semi-finals will be played in Gallarus this Saturday.

At 1.30 An Ghaeltacht are to face Dingle, followed at 3 by Annascaul/Lispole against Castlegregory.

Fossa against Dr.Crokes in East Kerry Football’s Dr. O’Donoghue Cup, sponsored by Aquila Club, has been put back 24 hours to Thursday due to a bereavement.

The Round 1 tie will now be played in Rathmore, at 7.30 on Thursday.

The winner will be away to Gneeveguilla in the Quarter Final on Sunday.

The Currow club will hold their AGM on Friday December 7th at 7-30 at the club rooms.

All members and players are invited to attend.