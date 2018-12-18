Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures, Results & News

At the Central Region football AGM the officers elected are as follows:
Chairman; PJ Shanahan.
Secretary; Mike O’Brien,
Vice chairman; Cathal Foley,
Treasurer; John Keating,
Assistant treasurer; Liam O’Riochain
P.R.O.; James Costello.
