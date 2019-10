East Kerry U13 Football League

Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney

Killarney Legion 4.07 Kilcummin 4.13

Kenmare 2.08 Dr Crokes 2.06

Gneeveguilla 1.05 Cordal-Scartaglin 5.21

Beaufort 4.11 Fossa 1.04

Listry Keel V Glenflesk-OFF

The Annual General Meeting of Coiste Scor Ciarrai is on tonight in the Centre of Excellence at Currans.

All District Boards in the County are requested to have a representative at the meeting which will be getting underway at 7.30.